// 1a public int getScore ( ) { int score = 0 ; // Check if this is a bonus game if ( isBonus ( ) ) { // If it is, triple the final score score = 3 ; } // Iterate through each level for ( int i = 1 ; i <= 3 ; i++ ) { // Check if the goal for the current level has been reached if ( level [ i ] .goalReached ( ) ) { // If it has, add the points for that level to the score score += level [ i ] .getPoints ( ) ; } } // Return the final score return score; } // 1b public int playManyTimes ( int num ) { // Keep track of the highest score seen so far int highestScore = 0 ; // Iterate for the number of games specified in the num parameter for ( int i = 0 ; i < num; i++ ) { // Create a new game Game game = new Game ( ) ; // Simulate the play of the game game.play ( ) ; // Compute the score for the game int score = game.getScore ( ) ; // If the score for this game is higher than the highest score seen so far, // update the highest score if ( score > highestScore ) { highestScore = score; } } // Return the highest score seen return highestScore; } // 2 public class Textbook extends Book { private int edition; /** * Creates a new Textbook with given title, price, and edition number. * * @param bookTitle the title of the textbook * @param bookPrice the price of the textbook * @param bookEdition the edition number of the textbook */ public Textbook ( String bookTitle, double bookPrice, int bookEdition ) { super ( bookTitle, bookPrice ) ; this .edition = bookEdition; } /** * Returns the edition number of the textbook. * * @return the edition number of the textbook */ public int getEdition ( ) { return edition; } /** * Returns the title, price, and edition number of the Textbook as a string. * * @return the title, price, and edition number of the Textbook as a string */ @Override public String getBookInfo ( ) { return super .getBookInfo ( ) + "-" + edition; } /** * Returns true if this Textbook is a valid substitute for the Textbook referenced by the parameter * of the canSubstituteFor method. Returns false otherwise. * * @param other the Textbook to compare to this Textbook * @return true if this Textbook is a valid substitute for the Textbook referenced by the parameter * of the canSubstituteFor method, false otherwise */ public boolean canSubstituteFor ( Textbook other ) { return this .getTitle ( ) .equals ( other.getTitle ( ) ) && this .getEdition ( ) >= other.getEdition ( ) ; } } // 3a public double getAverageRating ( ) { double totalRating = 0 ; int numReviews = allReviews.length; for ( Review review : allReviews ) { totalRating += review.getRating ( ) ; } return totalRating / numReviews; } // 3b public ArrayList<String> collectComments ( ) { ArrayList<String> formattedComments = new ArrayList<> ( ) ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < allReviews.length; i++ ) { String comment = allReviews [ i ] .getComment ( ) ; if ( comment.contains ( "!" ) ) { formattedComments.add ( i + "-" + comment ) ; if ( ! ( comment.endsWith ( "." ) || comment.endsWith ( "!" ) ) ) { formattedComments.set ( formattedComments.size ( ) - 1 , formattedComments.get ( formattedComments.size ( ) - 1 ) + "." ) ; } } } return formattedComments; } // 4a public void repopulate ( ) { Random rand = new Random ( ) ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < grid.length; i++ ) { for ( int j = 0 ; j < grid [ i ] .length; j++ ) { int val = rand.nextInt ( MAX - 1 ) + 1 ; while ( val % 10 != 0 || val % 100 == 0 ) { val = rand.nextInt ( MAX - 1 ) + 1 ; } grid [ i ] [ j ] = val; } } } // 4b public int countIncreasingCols ( ) { int count = 0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < grid [ 0 ] .length; i++ ) { boolean isIncreasing = true ; for ( int j = 1 ; j < grid.length; j++ ) { if ( grid [ j ] [ i ] < grid [ j - 1 ] [ i ] ) { isIncreasing = false ; break ; } } if ( isIncreasing ) { count++; } } return count; }