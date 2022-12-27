ChatGPT a par exemple réussi lédition 2022 de lexamen dinformatique pour élèves du secondaire désireux dobtenir des crédits universitaires US. Cette édition de lexamen dinformatique pour élèves du secondaire désireux dobtenir des crédits universitaires US porte sur 4 questions. Les postulants sont libres de formuler les réponses de la manière qui leur convient. Un internaute a proposé une compilation des réponses proposées par ChatGPT après avoir souligné que lintelligence artificielle a pris 32 points sur les 36 possibles.
// 1a public int getScore() { int score = 0; // Check if this is a bonus game if (isBonus()) { // If it is, triple the final score score = 3; } // Iterate through each level for (int i = 1; i <= 3; i++) { // Check if the goal for the current level has been reached if (level[i].goalReached()) { // If it has, add the points for that level to the score score += level[i].getPoints(); } } // Return the final score return score; } // 1b public int playManyTimes(int num) { // Keep track of the highest score seen so far int highestScore = 0; // Iterate for the number of games specified in the num parameter for (int i = 0; i < num; i++) { // Create a new game Game game = new Game(); // Simulate the play of the game game.play(); // Compute the score for the game int score = game.getScore(); // If the score for this game is higher than the highest score seen so far, // update the highest score if (score > highestScore) { highestScore = score; } } // Return the highest score seen return highestScore; } // 2 public class Textbook extends Book { private int edition; /** * Creates a new Textbook with given title, price, and edition number. * * @param bookTitle the title of the textbook * @param bookPrice the price of the textbook * @param bookEdition the edition number of the textbook */ public Textbook(String bookTitle, double bookPrice, int bookEdition) { super(bookTitle, bookPrice); this.edition = bookEdition; } /** * Returns the edition number of the textbook. * * @return the edition number of the textbook */ public int getEdition() { return edition; } /** * Returns the title, price, and edition number of the Textbook as a string. * * @return the title, price, and edition number of the Textbook as a string */ @Override public String getBookInfo() { return super.getBookInfo() + "-" + edition; } /** * Returns true if this Textbook is a valid substitute for the Textbook referenced by the parameter * of the canSubstituteFor method. Returns false otherwise. * * @param other the Textbook to compare to this Textbook * @return true if this Textbook is a valid substitute for the Textbook referenced by the parameter * of the canSubstituteFor method, false otherwise */ public boolean canSubstituteFor(Textbook other) { return this.getTitle().equals(other.getTitle()) && this.getEdition() >= other.getEdition(); } } // 3a public double getAverageRating() { double totalRating = 0; int numReviews = allReviews.length; for (Review review : allReviews) { totalRating += review.getRating(); } return totalRating / numReviews; } // 3b public ArrayList<String> collectComments() { ArrayList<String> formattedComments = new ArrayList<>(); for (int i = 0; i < allReviews.length; i++) { String comment = allReviews[i].getComment(); if (comment.contains("!")) { formattedComments.add(i + "-" + comment); if (!(comment.endsWith(".") || comment.endsWith("!"))) { formattedComments.set(formattedComments.size() - 1, formattedComments.get(formattedComments.size() - 1) + "."); } } } return formattedComments; } // 4a public void repopulate() { Random rand = new Random(); for (int i = 0; i < grid.length; i++) { for (int j = 0; j < grid[i].length; j++) { int val = rand.nextInt(MAX - 1) + 1; while (val % 10 != 0 || val % 100 == 0) { val = rand.nextInt(MAX - 1) + 1; } grid[i][j] = val; } } } // 4b public int countIncreasingCols() { int count = 0; for (int i = 0; i < grid[0].length; i++) { boolean isIncreasing = true; for (int j = 1; j < grid.length; j++) { if (grid[j][i] < grid[j - 1][i]) { isIncreasing = false; break; } } if (isIncreasing) { count++; } } return count; }
Amjad Masad, fondateur de startup de génie logiciel, pour sa part rapporte quil a demandé à ChatGPT de repérer les erreurs dans son code et de produire un rapport détaillé sur les ratés et sur la manière de le corriger. Ce dernier arrive à la conclusion que ChatGPT peut faire office de bon compagnon de débogage qui « ne se contente pas dexpliquer le bogue, mais le corrige et explique la correction. »
Le YouTubeur Liv Boeree pense que les enfants qui passent des heures à faire leurs devoirs feront partie du passé - ChatGPT fera le travail à leur place. Elle a réussi à faire écrire au robot un essai complet de quatre paragraphes et à résoudre une équation mathématique complexe.
Cest en raison de tels développements que Google entend réagir. ChatGPT et autres GitHub Copilot posent la question de savoir si Google doit améliorer la précision de son moteur de recherche ou se lancer dans la mise sur pied dun chatbot concurrent. La deuxième option semble la plus plausible. Dans ce cas, Google devrait ouvrir laccès à cette intelligence artificielle en tant que service dans le nuage.
Source : Google CEO Sundar Pichai
Et vous ?
Quelle serait votre réaction si vous étiez CEO de Google à la place de Sundar Pichai ? Pourquoi cette IA est-elle un danger pour le moteur de recherche de Google ?
