Des rapports dintervenants de la filière dont celui du cofondateur de Shield AI font état de ce que le Congrès des USA nest pas pour la mise à contribution darmes entièrement autonomes sur les champs de bataille. Néanmoins, la réalité sur le terrain est quil sagit dune course à larmement dans laquelle les rivaux russes ou chinois nont pas les même points de vue que les Américains. Cest la raison pour laquelle certains acteurs de la Silicon Valley sont davis que le pays de loncle Sam doit se tenir prêt à lancer des armes entièrement autonomes sur les champs de bataille ; en dautres termes, des armes capables de « décider » par elles-mêmes dôter la vie ou non.
Lavender, lintelligence artificielle qui dirige les bombardements israéliens contre le Hamas, donne un aperçu de ce que serait un système capable de « décider » de tuer sans intervention dopérateurs humains
Lavender a joué un rôle central dans le bombardement sans précédent des Palestiniens, en particulier au début de la guerre. Le rapport fait état de ce que son influence était telle que les opérateurs humains traitaient les données mises en avant par cette intelligence artificielle comme s'il s'agissait dapports humains. Ainsi, les militaires en charge de valider les frappes naccordaient quenviron 20 secondes par cas juste pour sassurer que la cible marquée par Lavender est bien un homme avant d'autoriser un bombardement et ce, sachant que le taux de faux positif tourne autour de 10 %.
Conséquence : des milliers de Palestiniens - pour la plupart des femmes et des enfants ou des personnes qui n'étaient pas impliquées dans les combats - ont été anéantis par les frappes aériennes israéliennes, en particulier au cours des premières semaines de la guerre, en raison des décisions sujette à erreurs de cette intelligence artificielle. Lavender fait partie dun arsenal dans lequel on retrouve lintelligence artificielle dénommée « Gospel ». Cette dernière est capable didentifier une centaine de cibles par jour et participe à létablissement du bilan que certains observateurs classent déjà comme parmi les plus désastreux en termes de pertes en vies humaines au 20e siècle.
Les taux de faux positifs sont néanmoins susceptibles dêtre revus à la baisse avec les tous récents modèles dintelligence artificielle dotés de capacités de « raisonnement » semblables à celles dune personne
OpenAI a lancé une nouvelle série de modèles, connus sous le nom de code o1, dotés de capacités de « raisonnement » et conçus pour passer plus de temps avant de répondre aux questions des utilisateurs. Le nouveau modèle est immédiatement utilisable et est censé pouvoir effectuer des tâches plus complexes que les modèles précédents.
Les modèles de la série o1 sont entraînés pour passer plus de temps à réfléchir avant de répondre, imitant ainsi le processus de pensée humaine. Cette approche permet aux modèles de décomposer les problèmes en étapes plus petites, dessayer différentes stratégies et de reconnaître leurs erreurs. Par exemple, lors dun examen de qualification pour lOlympiade Internationale de Mathématiques, le modèle o1 a résolu 83 % des problèmes, contre seulement 13 % pour le modèle GPT-4o.
Le modèle a également amélioré les performances sur des questions de programmation compétitives et a dépassé le niveau de précision d'un doctorant humain sur une référence de problèmes scientifiques, a déclaré l'entreprise.
Dans une série de posts sur X (anciennement Twitter), Noam Brown, chercheur à l'OpenAI, a déclaré que o1 est conçu pour « penser » dans une chaîne de pensée privée avant de répondre aux requêtes. Brown affirme que plus o1 est long, plus il est performant dans les tâches de raisonnement.
L'armée américaine teste des chiens-robots au Moyen-Orient. Du point de vue du développeur informatique, ces robots sont des kits matériels - à la présentation visuelle similaire à celle dun chien sur pattes programmables via une API fournie par le constructeur. Cest au travers de cette dernière, ainsi que dune série de modules dextensions, que le développeur peut aller à lessentiel de lapplication à mettre en uvre.
Ces robots sappuient à la base sur des applications de détection et suivi dobjets. Dans ce cas, il y a au préalable collecte des images provenant de caméras avant puis détection dobjet sur une classe spécifiée. Cette détection utilise Tensorflow via le tensorflow_object_detector. Le robot accepte n'importe quel modèle Tensorflow et permet au développeur de spécifier un sous-ensemble de classes de détection incluses dans le modèle. Il effectue cet ensemble d'opérations pour un nombre prédéfini d'itérations, en bloquant pendant une durée prédéfinie entre chaque itération. L'application détermine ensuite l'emplacement de la détection la plus fiable de la classe spécifiée et se dirige vers l'objet.
Lapplication est organisée en trois ensembles de processus Python communiquant avec le robot Spot. Le diagramme des processus est illustré ci-dessous. Le processus principal communique avec le robot Spot via GRPC et reçoit constamment des images. Ces images sont poussées dans la RAW_IMAGES_QUEUE et lues par les processus Tensorflow. Ces processus détectent des objets dans les images et poussent l'emplacement dans PROCESSED_BOXES_QUEUE. Le thread principal détermine alors l'emplacement de l'objet et envoie des commandes au robot pour qu'il se dirige vers l'objet.
# Copyright (c) 2023 Boston Dynamics, Inc. All rights reserved. # # Downloading, reproducing, distributing or otherwise using the SDK Software # is subject to the terms and conditions of the Boston Dynamics Software # Development Kit License (20191101-BDSDK-SL). * """Tutorial to show how to use the Boston Dynamics API to detect and follow an object""" import argparse import io import json import math import os import signal import sys import time from multiprocessing import Barrier, Process, Queue, Value from queue import Empty, Full from threading import BrokenBarrierError, Thread * import cv2 import numpy as np from PIL import Image from scipy import ndimage from tensorflow_object_detection import DetectorAPI * import bosdyn.client import bosdyn.client.util from bosdyn import geometry from bosdyn.api import geometry_pb2 as geo from bosdyn.api import image_pb2, trajectory_pb2 from bosdyn.api.image_pb2 import ImageSource from bosdyn.api.spot import robot_command_pb2 as spot_command_pb2 from bosdyn.client.async_tasks import AsyncPeriodicQuery, AsyncTasks from bosdyn.client.frame_helpers import (GROUND_PLANE_FRAME_NAME, VISION_FRAME_NAME, get_a_tform_b, get_vision_tform_body) from bosdyn.client.image import ImageClient from bosdyn.client.lease import LeaseClient, LeaseKeepAlive from bosdyn.client.math_helpers import Quat, SE3Pose from bosdyn.client.robot_command import (CommandFailedError, CommandTimedOutError, RobotCommandBuilder, RobotCommandClient, blocking_stand) from bosdyn.client.robot_state import RobotStateClient * LOGGER = bosdyn.client.util.get_logger() * SHUTDOWN_FLAG = Value('i', 0) * # Don't let the queues get too backed up QUEUE_MAXSIZE = 10 * # This is a multiprocessing.Queue for communication between the main process and the # Tensorflow processes. # Entries in this queue are in the format: * # { # 'source': Name of the camera, # 'world_tform_cam': transform from VO to camera, # 'world_tform_gpe': transform from VO to ground plane, # 'raw_image_time': Time when the image was collected, # 'cv_image': The decoded image, # 'visual_dims': (cols, rows), # 'depth_image': depth image proto, # 'system_cap_time': Time when the image was received by the main process, # 'image_queued_time': Time when the image was done preprocessing and queued # } RAW_IMAGES_QUEUE = Queue(QUEUE_MAXSIZE) * # This is a multiprocessing.Queue for communication between the Tensorflow processes and # the bbox print process. This is meant for running in a containerized environment with no access # to an X display # Entries in this queue have the following fields in addition to those in : # { # 'processed_image_start_time': Time when the image was received by the TF process, # 'processed_image_end_time': Time when the image was processing for bounding boxes # 'boxes': list of detected bounding boxes for the processed image # 'classes': classes of objects, # 'scores': confidence scores, # } PROCESSED_BOXES_QUEUE = Queue(QUEUE_MAXSIZE) * # Barrier for waiting on Tensorflow processes to start, initialized in main() TENSORFLOW_PROCESS_BARRIER = None * COCO_CLASS_DICT = { 1: 'person', 2: 'bicycle', 3: 'car', 4: 'motorcycle', 5: 'airplane', 6: 'bus', 7: 'train', 8: 'truck', 9: 'boat', 10: 'trafficlight', 11: 'firehydrant', 13: 'stopsign', 14: 'parkingmeter', 15: 'bench', 16: 'bird', 17: 'cat', 18: 'dog', 19: 'horse', 20: 'sheep', 21: 'cow', 22: 'elephant', 23: 'bear', 24: 'zebra', 25: 'giraffe', 27: 'backpack', 28: 'umbrella', 31: 'handbag', 32: 'tie', 33: 'suitcase', 34: 'frisbee', 35: 'skis', 36: 'snowboard', 37: 'sportsball', 38: 'kite', 39: 'baseballbat', 40: 'baseballglove', 41: 'skateboard', 42: 'surfboard', 43: 'tennisracket', 44: 'bottle', 46: 'wineglass', 47: 'cup', 48: 'fork', 49: 'knife', 50: 'spoon', 51: 'bowl', 52: 'banana', 53: 'apple', 54: 'sandwich', 55: 'orange', 56: 'broccoli', 57: 'carrot', 58: 'hotdog', 59: 'pizza', 60: 'donut', 61: 'cake', 62: 'chair', 63: 'couch', 64: 'pottedplant', 65: 'bed', 67: 'diningtable', 70: 'toilet', 72: 'tv', 73: 'laptop', 74: 'mouse', 75: 'remote', 76: 'keyboard', 77: 'cellphone', 78: 'microwave', 79: 'oven', 80: 'toaster', 81: 'sink', 82: 'refrigerator', 84: 'book', 85: 'clock', 86: 'vase', 87: 'scissors', 88: 'teddybear', 89: 'hairdrier', 90: 'toothbrush' } * # Mapping from visual to depth data VISUAL_SOURCE_TO_DEPTH_MAP_SOURCE = { 'frontleft_fisheye_image': 'frontleft_depth_in_visual_frame', 'frontright_fisheye_image': 'frontright_depth_in_visual_frame' } ROTATION_ANGLES = { 'back_fisheye_image': 0, 'frontleft_fisheye_image': -78, 'frontright_fisheye_image': -102, 'left_fisheye_image': 0, 'right_fisheye_image': 180 } * * def _update_thread(async_task): while True: async_task.update() time.sleep(0.01) * * class AsyncImage(AsyncPeriodicQuery): """Grab image.""" * def __init__(self, image_client, image_sources): # Period is set to be about 15 FPS super(AsyncImage, self).__init__('images', image_client, LOGGER, period_sec=0.067) self.image_sources = image_sources * def _start_query(self): return self._client.get_image_from_sources_async(self.image_sources) * * class AsyncRobotState(AsyncPeriodicQuery): """Grab robot state.""" * def __init__(self, robot_state_client): # period is set to be about the same rate as detections on the CORE AI super(AsyncRobotState, self).__init__('robot_state', robot_state_client, LOGGER, period_sec=0.02) * def _start_query(self): return self._client.get_robot_state_async() * * def get_source_list(image_client): """Gets a list of image sources and filters based on config dictionary * * * Args: * * * * image_client: Instantiated image client * * """ * # We are using only the visual images with their corresponding depth sensors sources = image_client.list_image_sources() source_list = [] for source in sources: if source.image_type == ImageSource.IMAGE_TYPE_VISUAL: # only append if sensor has corresponding depth sensor if source.name in VISUAL_SOURCE_TO_DEPTH_MAP_SOURCE: source_list.append(source.name) source_list.append(VISUAL_SOURCE_TO_DEPTH_MAP_SOURCE[source.name]) return source_list * * def capture_images(image_task, sleep_between_capture): """ Captures images and places them on the queue * * * Args: * * * * image_task (AsyncImage): Async task that provides the images response to use * * * * sleep_between_capture (float): Time to sleep between each image capture * * """ while not SHUTDOWN_FLAG.value: get_im_resp = image_task.proto start_time = time.time() if not get_im_resp: continue depth_responses = { img.source.name: img for img in get_im_resp if img.source.image_type == ImageSource.IMAGE_TYPE_DEPTH } entry = {} for im_resp in get_im_resp: if im_resp.source.image_type == ImageSource.IMAGE_TYPE_VISUAL: source = im_resp.source.name depth_source = VISUAL_SOURCE_TO_DEPTH_MAP_SOURCE[source] depth_image = depth_responses[depth_source] * acquisition_time = im_resp.shot.acquisition_time image_time = acquisition_time.seconds + acquisition_time.nanos * 1e-9 * try: image = Image.open(io.BytesIO(im_resp.shot.image.data)) source = im_resp.source.name * image = ndimage.rotate(image, ROTATION_ANGLES[source]) if im_resp.shot.image.pixel_format == image_pb2.Image.PIXEL_FORMAT_GREYSCALE_U8: image = cv2.cvtColor(image, cv2.COLOR_GRAY2RGB) # Converted to RGB for TF tform_snapshot = im_resp.shot.transforms_snapshot frame_name = im_resp.shot.frame_name_image_sensor world_tform_cam = get_a_tform_b(tform_snapshot, VISION_FRAME_NAME, frame_name) world_tform_gpe = get_a_tform_b(tform_snapshot, VISION_FRAME_NAME, GROUND_PLANE_FRAME_NAME) entry[source] = { 'source': source, 'world_tform_cam': world_tform_cam, 'world_tform_gpe': world_tform_gpe, 'raw_image_time': image_time, 'cv_image': image, 'visual_dims': (im_resp.shot.image.cols, im_resp.shot.image.rows), 'depth_image': depth_image, 'system_cap_time': start_time, 'image_queued_time': time.time() } except Exception as exc: # pylint: disable=broad-except print(f'Exception occurred during image capture {exc}') try: RAW_IMAGES_QUEUE.put_nowait(entry) except Full as exc: print(f'RAW_IMAGES_QUEUE is full: {exc}') time.sleep(sleep_between_capture) * * def start_tensorflow_processes(num_processes, model_path, detection_class, detection_threshold, max_processing_delay): """Starts Tensorflow processes in parallel. * * * It does not keep track of the processes once they are started because they run indefinitely * * and are never joined back to the main process. * * * Args: * * * * num_processes (int): Number of Tensorflow processes to start in parallel. * * * * model_path (str): Filepath to the Tensorflow model to use. * * * * detection_class (int): Detection class to detect * * * * detection_threshold (float): Detection threshold to apply to all Tensorflow detections. * * * * max_processing_delay (float): Allowed delay before processing an incoming image. * * """ processes = [] for _ in range(num_processes): process = Process( target=process_images, args=( model_path, detection_class, detection_threshold, max_processing_delay, ), daemon=True) process.start() processes.append(process) return processes * * def process_images(model_path, detection_class, detection_threshold, max_processing_delay): """Starts Tensorflow and detects objects in the incoming images. * * * Args: * * * * model_path (str): Filepath to the Tensorflow model to use. * * * * detection_class (int): Detection class to detect * * * * detection_threshold (float): Detection threshold to apply to all Tensorflow detections. * * * * max_processing_delay (float): Allowed delay before processing an incoming image. * * """ * odapi = DetectorAPI(path_to_ckpt=model_path) num_processed_skips = 0 * if TENSORFLOW_PROCESS_BARRIER is None: return * try: TENSORFLOW_PROCESS_BARRIER.wait() except BrokenBarrierError as exc: print(f'Error waiting for Tensorflow processes to initialize: {exc}') return False * while not SHUTDOWN_FLAG.value: try: entry = RAW_IMAGES_QUEUE.get_nowait() except Empty: time.sleep(0.1) continue for _, capture in entry.items(): start_time = time.time() processing_delay = time.time() - capture['raw_image_time'] if processing_delay > max_processing_delay: num_processed_skips += 1 print(f'skipped image because it took {processing_delay}') continue # Skip image due to delay * image = capture['cv_image'] boxes, scores, classes, _ = odapi.process_frame(image) confident_boxes = [] confident_object_classes = [] confident_scores = [] if len(boxes) == 0: print('no detections founds') continue for box, score, box_class in sorted(zip(boxes, scores, classes), key=lambda x: x[1], reverse=True): if score > detection_threshold and box_class == detection_class: confident_boxes.append(box) confident_object_classes.append(COCO_CLASS_DICT[box_class]) confident_scores.append(score) image = cv2.rectangle(image, (box[1], box[0]), (box[3], box[2]), (255, 0, 0), 2) * capture['processed_image_start_time'] = start_time capture['processed_image_end_time'] = time.time() capture['boxes'] = confident_boxes capture['classes'] = confident_object_classes capture['scores'] = confident_scores capture['cv_image'] = image try: PROCESSED_BOXES_QUEUE.put_nowait(entry) except Full as exc: print(f'PROCESSED_BOXES_QUEUE is full: {exc}') print('tf process ending') return True * * def get_go_to(world_tform_object, robot_state, mobility_params, dist_margin=0.5): """Gets trajectory command to a goal location * * * Args: * * * * world_tform_object (SE3Pose): Transform from vision frame to target object * * * * robot_state (RobotState): Current robot state * * * * mobility_params (MobilityParams): Mobility parameters * * * * dist_margin (float): Distance margin to target * * """ vo_tform_robot = get_vision_tform_body(robot_state.kinematic_state.transforms_snapshot) print(f'robot pos: {vo_tform_robot}') delta_ewrt_vo = np.array( [world_tform_object.x - vo_tform_robot.x, world_tform_object.y - vo_tform_robot.y, 0]) norm = np.linalg.norm(delta_ewrt_vo) if norm == 0: return None delta_ewrt_vo_norm = delta_ewrt_vo / norm heading = _get_heading(delta_ewrt_vo_norm) vo_tform_goal = np.array([ world_tform_object.x - delta_ewrt_vo_norm[0] * dist_margin, world_tform_object.y - delta_ewrt_vo_norm[1] * dist_margin ]) se2_pose = geo.SE2Pose(position=geo.Vec2(x=vo_tform_goal[0], y=vo_tform_goal[1]), angle=heading) tag_cmd = RobotCommandBuilder.synchro_se2_trajectory_command(se2_pose, frame_name=VISION_FRAME_NAME, params=mobility_params) return tag_cmd * * def _get_heading(xhat): zhat = [0.0, 0.0, 1.0] yhat = np.cross(zhat, xhat) mat = np.array([xhat, yhat, zhat]).transpose() return Quat.from_matrix(mat).to_yaw() * * def set_default_body_control(): """Set default body control params to current body position""" footprint_R_body = geometry.EulerZXY() position = geo.Vec3(x=0.0, y=0.0, z=0.0) rotation = footprint_R_body.to_quaternion() pose = geo.SE3Pose(position=position, rotation=rotation) point = trajectory_pb2.SE3TrajectoryPoint(pose=pose) traj = trajectory_pb2.SE3Trajectory(points=[point]) return spot_command_pb2.BodyControlParams(base_offset_rt_footprint=traj) * * def get_mobility_params(): """Gets mobility parameters for following""" vel_desired = .75 speed_limit = geo.SE2VelocityLimit( max_vel=geo.SE2Velocity(linear=geo.Vec2(x=vel_desired, y=vel_desired), angular=.25)) body_control = set_default_body_control() mobility_params = spot_command_pb2.MobilityParams(vel_limit=speed_limit, obstacle_params=None, body_control=body_control, locomotion_hint=spot_command_pb2.HINT_TROT) return mobility_params * * def depth_to_xyz(depth, pixel_x, pixel_y, focal_length, principal_point): """Calculate the transform to point in image using camera intrinsics and depth""" x = depth * (pixel_x - principal_point.x) / focal_length.x y = depth * (pixel_y - principal_point.y) / focal_length.y z = depth return x, y, z * * def remove_ground_from_depth_image(raw_depth_image, focal_length, principal_point, world_tform_cam, world_tform_gpe, ground_tolerance=0.04): """ Simple ground plane removal algorithm. Uses ground height * * * * and does simple z distance filtering. * * * Args: * * * * raw_depth_image (np.array): Depth image * * * * focal_length (Vec2): Focal length of camera that produced the depth image * * * * principal_point (Vec2): Principal point of camera that produced the depth image * * * * world_tform_cam (SE3Pose): Transform from VO to camera frame * * * * world_tform_gpe (SE3Pose): Transform from VO to GPE frame * * * * ground_tolerance (float): Distance in meters to add to the ground plane * * """ new_depth_image = raw_depth_image * # same functions as depth_to_xyz, but converted to np functions indices = np.indices(raw_depth_image.shape) xs = raw_depth_image * (indices[1] - principal_point.x) / focal_length.x ys = raw_depth_image * (indices[0] - principal_point.y) / focal_length.y zs = raw_depth_image * # create xyz point cloud camera_tform_points = np.stack([xs, ys, zs], axis=2) # points in VO frame world_tform_points = world_tform_cam.transform_cloud(camera_tform_points) # array of booleans where True means the point was below the ground plane plus tolerance world_tform_points_mask = (world_tform_gpe.z - world_tform_points[:, :, 2]) < ground_tolerance # remove data below ground plane new_depth_image[world_tform_points_mask] = 0 return new_depth_image * * def get_distance_to_closest_object_depth(x_min, x_max, y_min, y_max, depth_scale, raw_depth_image, histogram_bin_size=0.50, minimum_number_of_points=10, max_distance=8.0): """Make a histogram of distances to points in the cloud and take the closest distance with * * enough points. * * * Args: * * * * x_min (int): minimum x coordinate (column) of object to find * * * * x_max (int): maximum x coordinate (column) of object to find * * * * y_min (int): minimum y coordinate (row) of object to find * * * * y_max (int): maximum y coordinate (row) of object to find * * * * depth_scale (float): depth scale of the image to convert from sensor value to meters * * * * raw_depth_image (np.array): matrix of depth pixels * * * * histogram_bin_size (float): size of each bin of distances * * * * minimum_number_of_points (int): minimum number of points before returning depth * * * * max_distance (float): maximum distance to object in meters * * """ num_bins = math.ceil(max_distance / histogram_bin_size) * # get a sub-rectangle of the bounding box out of the whole image, then flatten obj_depths = (raw_depth_image[y_min:y_max, x_min:x_max]).flatten() obj_depths = obj_depths / depth_scale obj_depths = obj_depths[obj_depths != 0] * hist, hist_edges = np.histogram(obj_depths, bins=num_bins, range=(0, max_distance)) * edges_zipped = zip(hist_edges[:-1], hist_edges[1:]) # Iterate over the histogram and return the first distance with enough points. for entry, edges in zip(hist, edges_zipped): if entry > minimum_number_of_points: filtered_depths = obj_depths[(obj_depths > edges[0]) & (obj_depths < edges[1])] if len(filtered_depths) == 0: continue return np.mean(filtered_depths) * return max_distance * * def rotate_about_origin_degrees(origin, point, angle): """ * * Rotate a point counterclockwise by a given angle around a given origin. * * * Args: * * * * origin (tuple): Origin to rotate the point around * * * * point (tuple): Point to rotate * * * * angle (float): Angle in degrees * * """ return rotate_about_origin(origin, point, math.radians(angle)) * * def rotate_about_origin(origin, point, angle): """ * * Rotate a point counterclockwise by a given angle around a given origin. * * * Args: * * * * origin (tuple): Origin to rotate the point around * * * * point (tuple): Point to rotate * * * * angle (float): Angle in radians * * """ orig_x, orig_y = origin pnt_x, pnt_y = point * ret_x = orig_x + math.cos(angle) * (pnt_x - orig_x) - math.sin(angle) * (pnt_y - orig_y) ret_y = orig_y + math.sin(angle) * (pnt_x - orig_x) + math.cos(angle) * (pnt_y - orig_y) return int(ret_x), int(ret_y) * * def get_object_position(world_tform_cam, world_tform_gpe, visual_dims, depth_image, bounding_box, rotation_angle): """ * * Extract the bounding box, then find the mode in that region. * * * Args: * * * * world_tform_cam (SE3Pose): SE3 transform from world to camera frame * * * * visual_dims (Tuple): (cols, rows) tuple from the visual image * * * * depth_image (ImageResponse): From a depth camera corresponding to the visual_image * * * * bounding_box (list): Bounding box from tensorflow * * * * rotation_angle (float): Angle (in degrees) to rotate depth image to match cam image rotation * * """ * # Make sure there are two images. if visual_dims is None or depth_image is None: # Fail. return * # Rotate bounding box back to original frame points = [(bounding_box[1], bounding_box[0]), (bounding_box[3], bounding_box[0]), (bounding_box[3], bounding_box[2]), (bounding_box[1], bounding_box[2])] * origin = (visual_dims[0] / 2, visual_dims[1] / 2) * points_rot = [rotate_about_origin_degrees(origin, point, rotation_angle) for point in points] * # Get the bounding box corners. y_min = max(0, min([point[1] for point in points_rot])) x_min = max(0, min([point[0] for point in points_rot])) y_max = min(visual_dims[1], max([point[1] for point in points_rot])) x_max = min(visual_dims[0], max([point[0] for point in points_rot])) * # Check that the bounding box is valid. if (x_min < 0 or y_min < 0 or x_max > visual_dims[0] or y_max > visual_dims[1]): print(f'Bounding box is invalid: ({x_min}, {y_min}) | ({x_max}, {y_max})') print(f'Bounds: ({visual_dims[0]}, {visual_dims[1]})') return * # Unpack the images. try: if depth_image.shot.image.pixel_format == image_pb2.Image.PIXEL_FORMAT_DEPTH_U16: dtype = np.uint16 else: dtype = np.uint8 img = np.fromstring(depth_image.shot.image.data, dtype=dtype) if depth_image.shot.image.format == image_pb2.Image.FORMAT_RAW: img = img.reshape(depth_image.shot.image.rows, depth_image.shot.image.cols) else: img = cv2.imdecode(img, -1) depth_image_pixels = img depth_image_pixels = remove_ground_from_depth_image( depth_image_pixels, depth_image.source.pinhole.intrinsics.focal_length, depth_image.source.pinhole.intrinsics.principal_point, world_tform_cam, world_tform_gpe) # Get the depth data from the region in the bounding box. max_distance = 8.0 depth = get_distance_to_closest_object_depth(x_min, x_max, y_min, y_max, depth_image.source.depth_scale, depth_image_pixels, max_distance=max_distance) * if depth >= max_distance: # Not enough depth data. print('Not enough depth data.') return False else: print(f'distance to object: {depth}') * center_x = round((x_max - x_min) / 2.0 + x_min) center_y = round((y_max - y_min) / 2.0 + y_min) * tform_x, tform_y, tform_z = depth_to_xyz( depth, center_x, center_y, depth_image.source.pinhole.intrinsics.focal_length, depth_image.source.pinhole.intrinsics.principal_point) camera_tform_obj = SE3Pose(tform_x, tform_y, tform_z, Quat()) * return world_tform_cam * camera_tform_obj except Exception as exc: # pylint: disable=broad-except print(f'Error getting object position: {exc}') return * * def _check_model_path(model_path): if model_path is None or \ not os.path.exists(model_path) or \ not os.path.isfile(model_path): print(f'ERROR, could not find model file {model_path}') return False return True * * def _check_and_load_json_classes(config_path): if os.path.isfile(config_path): with open(config_path) as json_classes: global COCO_CLASS_DICT # pylint: disable=global-statement COCO_CLASS_DICT = json.load(json_classes) * * def _find_highest_conf_source(processed_boxes_entry): highest_conf_source = None max_score = 0 for key, capture in processed_boxes_entry.items(): if 'scores' in capture.keys(): if len(capture['scores']) > 0 and capture['scores'][0] > max_score: highest_conf_source = key max_score = capture['scores'][0] return highest_conf_source * * def signal_handler(signal, frame): print('Interrupt caught, shutting down') SHUTDOWN_FLAG.value = 1 * * def main(): """Command line interface.""" * parser = argparse.ArgumentParser() parser.add_argument( '--model-path', default='/model.pb', help= ('Local file path to the Tensorflow model, example pre-trained models can be found at ' 'https://github.com/tensorflow/models/blob/master/research/object_detection/g3doc/tf1_detection_zoo.md' )) parser.add_argument('--classes', default='/classes.json', type=str, help='File containing json mapping of object class IDs to class names') parser.add_argument('--number-tensorflow-processes', default=1, type=int, help='Number of Tensorflow processes to run in parallel') parser.add_argument('--detection-threshold', default=0.7, type=float, help='Detection threshold to use for Tensorflow detections') parser.add_argument( '--sleep-between-capture', default=0.2, type=float, help=('Seconds to sleep between each image capture loop iteration, which captures ' 'an image from all cameras')) parser.add_argument( '--detection-class', default=1, type=int, help=('Detection classes to use in the Tensorflow model.' 'Default is to use 1, which is a person in the Coco dataset')) parser.add_argument( '--max-processing-delay', default=7.0, type=float, help=('Maximum allowed delay for processing an image. ' 'Any image older than this value will be skipped')) parser.add_argument('--test-mode', action='store_true', help='Run application in test mode, don\'t execute commands') * bosdyn.client.util.add_base_arguments(parser) bosdyn.client.util.add_payload_credentials_arguments(parser) options = parser.parse_args() signal.signal(signal.SIGINT, signal_handler) try: # Make sure the model path is a valid file if not _check_model_path(options.model_path): return False * # Check for classes json file, otherwise use the COCO class dictionary _check_and_load_json_classes(options.classes) * global TENSORFLOW_PROCESS_BARRIER # pylint: disable=global-statement TENSORFLOW_PROCESS_BARRIER = Barrier(options.number_tensorflow_processes + 1) # Start Tensorflow processes tf_processes = start_tensorflow_processes(options.number_tensorflow_processes, options.model_path, options.detection_class, options.detection_threshold, options.max_processing_delay) * # sleep to give the Tensorflow processes time to initialize try: TENSORFLOW_PROCESS_BARRIER.wait() except BrokenBarrierError as exc: print(f'Error waiting for Tensorflow processes to initialize: {exc}') return False # Start the API related things * # Create robot object with a world object client sdk = bosdyn.client.create_standard_sdk('SpotFollowClient') robot = sdk.create_robot(options.hostname) * if options.payload_credentials_file: robot.authenticate_from_payload_credentials( *bosdyn.client.util.get_guid_and_secret(options)) else: bosdyn.client.util.authenticate(robot) * # Time sync is necessary so that time-based filter requests can be converted robot.time_sync.wait_for_sync() * # Verify the robot is not estopped and that an external application has registered and holds # an estop endpoint. assert not robot.is_estopped(), 'Robot is estopped. Please use an external E-Stop client,' \ ' such as the estop SDK example, to configure E-Stop.' * # Create the sdk clients robot_state_client = robot.ensure_client(RobotStateClient.default_service_name) robot_command_client = robot.ensure_client(RobotCommandClient.default_service_name) lease_client = robot.ensure_client(LeaseClient.default_service_name) image_client = robot.ensure_client(ImageClient.default_service_name) source_list = get_source_list(image_client) image_task = AsyncImage(image_client, source_list) robot_state_task = AsyncRobotState(robot_state_client) task_list = [image_task, robot_state_task] _async_tasks = AsyncTasks(task_list) print('Detect and follow client connected.') * lease = lease_client.take() lease_keep = LeaseKeepAlive(lease_client) # Power on the robot and stand it up resp = robot.power_on() try: blocking_stand(robot_command_client) except CommandFailedError as exc: print(f'Error ({exc}) occurred while trying to stand. Check robot surroundings.') return False except CommandTimedOutError as exc: print(f'Stand command timed out: {exc}') return False print('Robot powered on and standing.') params_set = get_mobility_params() * # This thread starts the async tasks for image and robot state retrieval update_thread = Thread(target=_update_thread, args=[_async_tasks]) update_thread.daemon = True update_thread.start() # Wait for the first responses. while any(task.proto is None for task in task_list): time.sleep(0.1) * # Start image capture process image_capture_thread = Process(target=capture_images, args=(image_task, options.sleep_between_capture), daemon=True) image_capture_thread.start() while not SHUTDOWN_FLAG.value: # This comes from the tensorflow processes and limits the rate of this loop try: entry = PROCESSED_BOXES_QUEUE.get_nowait() except Empty: continue # find the highest confidence bounding box highest_conf_source = _find_highest_conf_source(entry) if highest_conf_source is None: # no boxes or scores found continue capture_to_use = entry[highest_conf_source] raw_time = capture_to_use['raw_image_time'] time_gap = time.time() - raw_time if time_gap > options.max_processing_delay: continue # Skip image due to delay * # Find the transform to the highest confidence object using the depth sensor get_object_position_start = time.time() robot_state = robot_state_task.proto world_tform_gpe = get_a_tform_b(robot_state.kinematic_state.transforms_snapshot, VISION_FRAME_NAME, GROUND_PLANE_FRAME_NAME) world_tform_object = get_object_position( capture_to_use['world_tform_cam'], world_tform_gpe, capture_to_use['visual_dims'], capture_to_use['depth_image'], capture_to_use['boxes'][0], ROTATION_ANGLES[capture_to_use['source']]) get_object_position_end = time.time() print(f'system_cap_time: {capture_to_use["system_cap_time"]}, ' f'image_queued_time: {capture_to_use["image_queued_time"]}, ' f'processed_image_start_time: {capture_to_use["processed_image_start_time"]}, ' f'processed_image_end_time: {capture_to_use["processed_image_end_time"]}, ' f'get_object_position_start_time: {get_object_position_start}, ' f'get_object_position_end_time: {get_object_position_end}, ') * # get_object_position can fail if there is insufficient depth sensor information if not world_tform_object: continue * scores = capture_to_use['scores'] print(f'Position of object with confidence {scores[0]}: {world_tform_object}') print(f'Process latency: {time.time() - capture_to_use["system_cap_time"]}') tag_cmd = get_go_to(world_tform_object, robot_state, params_set) end_time = 15.0 if tag_cmd is not None: if not options.test_mode: print('executing command') robot_command_client.robot_command(lease=None, command=tag_cmd, end_time_secs=time.time() + end_time) else: print('Running in test mode, skipping command.') * # Shutdown lease keep-alive and return lease gracefully. lease_keep.shutdown() lease_client.return_lease(lease) return True except Exception as exc: # pylint: disable=broad-except LOGGER.error('Spot Tensorflow Detector threw an exception: %s', exc) # Shutdown lease keep-alive and return lease gracefully. return False * * if __name__ == '__main__': if not main(): sys.exit(1)
Linitiative américaine se fait dans un contexte de course à larmement de robots à 4 pattes pour des applications militaires. L'armée chinoise a dévoilé un nouveau type de compagnon de combat pour ses soldats : un robot-chien avec une mitrailleuse attachée à son dos. Dans une vidéo diffusée par l'agence de presse gouvernementale CCTV, on voit des membres des militaires chinois opérer sur un champ de tir aux côtés d'un robot à quatre pattes sur lequel est monté ce qui semble être une variante du fusil d'assaut QBZ-95 de 5,8 x 42 mm, dans le cadre des récents exercices militaires conjoints Golden Dragon 24 menés par la Chine et le Cambodge dans le golfe de Thaïlande.
Dans un scénario, les soldats chinois se tiennent de part et d'autre d'une porte tandis que le chien robot pénètre dans le bâtiment devant eux ; dans un autre, le robot tire une rafale de balles alors qu'il avance sur une cible. « Il peut servir de nouveau membre dans nos opérations de combat urbain, remplaçant nos membres pour mener la reconnaissance, identifier l'ennemi et frapper la cible pendant notre entraînement », rapporte la CCTV des propos dun soldat chinois montrant le robot en train d'opérer.
L'année dernière, le Pentagone a expérimenté l'équipement de robots terrestres quadrupèdes avec sa carabine standard M4A1 de 5,56 x 45 mm, le fusil XM7 de 6,8 mm que l'armée américaine est en train d'adopter dans le cadre de son programme « Next Generation Squad Weapon », et même l'arme antichar légère M72 qui est en service au sein des troupes américaines depuis la guerre du Vietnam. Quelques semaines avant que CCTV ne publie ses images de chiens robots armés en action, le Marine Corps Special Operations Command (MARSOC) a révélé qu'il expérimentait l'ajout à ses propres chiens mécanisés de systèmes d'armes montés basés sur le système d'armes à distance SENTRY de l'entreprise de défense Onyx, basé sur l'intelligence artificielle.
Les responsables américains de la défense se sont empressés de souligner que le développement de robots-chiens armés était, à ce stade, purement expérimental, destiné à aider les planificateurs militaires à explorer le domaine du possible en ce qui concerne les applications potentielles de systèmes robotiques révolutionnaires dans un futur conflit, comme l'a déclaré un responsable de l'armée en août dernier. Mais comme les soldats de l'armée de terre effectuent des exercices d'assaut urbain avec des robots-chiens et que le corps des Marines envisage de plus en plus d'utiliser des quadrupèdes mécaniques pour renforcer les formations futures grâce à la robotique intelligente, l'armée américaine pourrait bien être obligée d'envisager sérieusement d'adopter des chiens robots armés pour le combat, avant la Chine.
En gros, tous les pays sont lancés dans le développement darmes autonomes et cest la raison de la demande du Pape aux dirigeants du G7 dinterdire lutilisation darmes autonomes
Le pape François a prononcé un discours historique devant les dirigeants du G7, les exhortant à reconnaître qu'ils ont le pouvoir de décider si l'intelligence artificielle devient un outil terrifiant ou créatif, et leur demandant d'interdire l'utilisation d'armes autonomes dans les guerres. Sa sortie sinscrit dans la suite du Rome Call for AI Ethics et de lappel à un traité mondial contraignant pour réglementer lintelligence artificielle.
« Nous condamnerions l'humanité à un avenir sans espoir si nous retirions aux gens la capacité de prendre des décisions sur eux-mêmes et sur leur vie », a déclaré le Pape François lors du dernier sommet du G7 en Italie.
« À la lumière de la tragédie que constituent les conflits armés, il est urgent de reconsidérer le développement et l'utilisation de dispositifs tels que les armes autonomes létales et, à terme, d'en interdire l'usage.
Cela commence par un engagement effectif et concret à introduire un contrôle humain toujours plus important et adéquat. Aucune machine ne devrait jamais choisir de prendre la vie d'un être humain.
Une telle mesure représenterait un affaiblissement du sens de l'humanité et du concept de dignité humaine », a-t-il ajouté.
