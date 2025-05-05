In a significant advancement for renewable energy deployment, Chinese technology firm Leapting has successfully completed its first commercial installation of photovoltaic (PV) modules using an AI-driven robot in Australia. The autonomous system installed nearly 10,000 solar — Rich Tehrani (@rtehrani) May 4, 2025

Le robot de l'entreprise Leapting, déployé commercialement pour la première fois à Culcairn, est un véhicule à chenilles doté d'un bras robotique à six axes équipé d'une pince guidée par l'intelligence artificielle. Il utilise des capteurs 3D, des algorithmes de reconnaissance de la posture et un système embarqué de localisation et de cartographie simultanées pour se positionner avec une précision de l'ordre du millimètre. Une fois chargé d'une pile de panneaux, il se déplace de manière autonome dans le réseau, identifie les points de montage, aligne chaque module et le place. Selon les données recueillies sur le terrain dans le cadre du projet, le robot installait des panneaux à un rythme d'environ 60 par heure, soit à peu près 480 dans une journée normale de huit heures. C'est environ trois à cinq fois plus rapide qu'une équipe humaine typique de quatre personnes, qui plafonne souvent à environ 100 à 120 modules par jour en raison de la fatigue, des limites de chaleur et du besoin de coordination de l'équipe.Une fois mis en scène et calibré, il gère seul la navigation, l'évitement des obstacles et la précision du placement. Le robot a néanmoins besoin d'un terrain relativement bien nivelé et d'un espacement adapté à son châssis de 2,8 mètres de large. Les sites présentant des pentes abruptes, de la boue épaisse ou des roches denses le ralentiront ou le bloqueront. Bien que son intelligence artificielle puisse s'adapter aux changements de lumière, un éblouissement intense ou une mauvaise visibilité peuvent dégrader les performances des capteurs. Il peut également être nécessaire qu'un humain le suive pour la fixation mécanique finale, en fonction du système de rayonnage utilisé. En ce sens, le robot de Leapting dépend encore de la normalisation de la conception des centrales solaires - plus le site est plat et plus le rayonnage est simple, plus il est performant.Ce type de mise en uvre desdits robots consiste en général en de la détection et suivi dobjets. Dans ce cas, il y a collecte des images provenant de deux caméras avant et effectue une détection dobjet sur une classe spécifiée. Cette détection utilise Tensorflow via le tensorflow_object_detector. Il accepte n'importe quel modèle Tensorflow et permet au développeur de spécifier un sous-ensemble de classes de détection incluses dans le modèle. Il effectue cet ensemble d'opérations pour un nombre prédéfini d'itérations, en bloquant pendant une durée prédéfinie entre chaque itération. L'application détermine ensuite l'emplacement de la détection la plus fiable de la classe spécifiée et se dirige vers l'objet.Lapplication est organisée en trois ensembles de processus Python communiquant avec le robot Spot. Le diagramme des processus est illustré ci-dessous. Le processus principal communique avec le robot Spot via GRPC et reçoit constamment des images. Ces images sont poussées dans la RAW_IMAGES_QUEUE et lues par les processus Tensorflow. Ces processus détectent des objets dans les images et poussent l'emplacement dans PROCESSED_BOXES_QUEUE. Le thread principal détermine alors l'emplacement de l'objet et envoie des commandes au robot pour qu'il se dirige vers l'objet.[CODE=Python]# Copyright (c) 2023 Boston Dynamics, Inc. All rights reserved.# Downloading, reproducing, distributing or otherwise using the SDK Software# is subject to the terms and conditions of the Boston Dynamics Software# Development Kit License (20191101-BDSDK-SL)."""Tutorial to show how to use the Boston Dynamics API to detect and follow an object"""import argparseimport ioimport jsonimport mathimport osimport signalimport sysimport timefrom multiprocessing import Barrier, Process, Queue, Valuefrom queue import Empty, Fullfrom threading import BrokenBarrierError, Threadimport cv2import numpy as npfrom PIL import Imagefrom scipy import ndimagefrom tensorflow_object_detection import DetectorAPIimport bosdyn.clientimport bosdyn.client.utilfrom bosdyn import geometryfrom bosdyn.api import geometry_pb2 as geofrom bosdyn.api import image_pb2, trajectory_pb2from bosdyn.api.image_pb2 import ImageSourcefrom bosdyn.api.spot import robot_command_pb2 as spot_command_pb2from bosdyn.client.async_tasks import AsyncPeriodicQuery, AsyncTasksfrom bosdyn.client.frame_helpers import (GROUND_PLANE_FRAME_NAME, VISION_FRAME_NAME, get_a_tform_b,get_vision_tform_body)from bosdyn.client.image import ImageClientfrom bosdyn.client.lease import LeaseClient, LeaseKeepAlivefrom bosdyn.client.math_helpers import Quat, SE3Posefrom bosdyn.client.robot_command import (CommandFailedError, CommandTimedOutError,RobotCommandBuilder, RobotCommandClient, blocking_stand)from bosdyn.client.robot_state import RobotStateClientLOGGER = bosdyn.client.util.get_logger()SHUTDOWN_FLAG = Value('i', 0)# Don't let the queues get too backed upQUEUE_MAXSIZE = 10# This is a multiprocessing.Queue for communication between the main process and the# Tensorflow processes.# Entries in this queue are in the format:# {# 'source': Name of the camera,# 'world_tform_cam': transform from VO to camera,# 'world_tform_gpe': transform from VO to ground plane,# 'raw_image_time': Time when the image was collected,# 'cv_image': The decoded image,# 'visual_dims': (cols, rows),# 'depth_image': depth image proto,# 'system_cap_time': Time when the image was received by the main process,# 'image_queued_time': Time when the image was done preprocessing and queued# }RAW_IMAGES_QUEUE = Queue(QUEUE_MAXSIZE)# This is a multiprocessing.Queue for communication between the Tensorflow processes and# the bbox print process. This is meant for running in a containerized environment with no access# to an X display# Entries in this queue have the following fields in addition to those in :# {# 'processed_image_start_time': Time when the image was received by the TF process,# 'processed_image_end_time': Time when the image was processing for bounding boxes# 'boxes': list of detected bounding boxes for the processed image# 'classes': classes of objects,# 'scores': confidence scores,# }PROCESSED_BOXES_QUEUE = Queue(QUEUE_MAXSIZE)# Barrier for waiting on Tensorflow processes to start, initialized in main()TENSORFLOW_PROCESS_BARRIER = NoneCOCO_CLASS_DICT = {1: 'person',2: 'bicycle',3: 'car',4: 'motorcycle',5: 'airplane',6: 'bus',7: 'train',8: 'truck',9: 'boat',10: 'trafficlight',11: 'firehydrant',13: 'stopsign',14: 'parkingmeter',15: 'bench',16: 'bird',17: 'cat',18: 'dog',19: 'horse',20: 'sheep',21: 'cow',22: 'elephant',23: 'bear',24: 'zebra',25: 'giraffe',27: 'backpack',28: 'umbrella',31: 'handbag',32: 'tie',33: 'suitcase',34: 'frisbee',35: 'skis',36: 'snowboard',37: 'sportsball',38: 'kite',39: 'baseballbat',40: 'baseballglove',41: 'skateboard',42: 'surfboard',43: 'tennisracket',44: 'bottle',46: 'wineglass',47: 'cup',48: 'fork',49: 'knife',50: 'spoon',51: 'bowl',52: 'banana',53: 'apple',54: 'sandwich',55: 'orange',56: 'broccoli',57: 'carrot',58: 'hotdog',59: 'pizza',60: 'donut',61: 'cake',62: 'chair',63: 'couch',64: 'pottedplant',65: 'bed',67: 'diningtable',70: 'toilet',72: 'tv',73: 'laptop',74: 'mouse',75: 'remote',76: 'keyboard',77: 'cellphone',78: 'microwave',79: 'oven',80: 'toaster',81: 'sink',82: 'refrigerator',84: 'book',85: 'clock',86: 'vase',87: 'scissors',88: 'teddybear',89: 'hairdrier',90: 'toothbrush'# Mapping from visual to depth dataVISUAL_SOURCE_TO_DEPTH_MAP_SOURCE = {'frontleft_fisheye_image': 'frontleft_depth_in_visual_frame','frontright_fisheye_image': 'frontright_depth_in_visual_frame'ROTATION_ANGLES = {'back_fisheye_image': 0,'frontleft_fisheye_image': -78,'frontright_fisheye_image': -102,'left_fisheye_image': 0,'right_fisheye_image': 180def _update_thread(async_task):while True:async_task.update()time.sleep(0.01)class AsyncImage(AsyncPeriodicQuery):"""Grab image."""def __init__(self, image_client, image_sources):# Period is set to be about 15 FPSsuper(AsyncImage, self).__init__('images', image_client, LOGGER, period_sec=0.067)self.image_sources = image_sourcesdef _start_query(self):return self._client.get_image_from_sources_async(self.image_sources)class AsyncRobotState(AsyncPeriodicQuery):"""Grab robot state."""def __init__(self, robot_state_client):# period is set to be about the same rate as detections on the CORE AIsuper(AsyncRobotState, self).__init__('robot_state', robot_state_client, LOGGER,period_sec=0.02)def _start_query(self):return self._client.get_robot_state_async()def get_source_list(image_client):"""Gets a list of image sources and filters based on config dictionaryArgs:image_client: Instantiated image client"""# We are using only the visual images with their corresponding depth sensorssources = image_client.list_image_sources()source_list = []for source in sources:if source.image_type == ImageSource.IMAGE_TYPE_VISUAL:# only append if sensor has corresponding depth sensorif source.name in VISUAL_SOURCE_TO_DEPTH_MAP_SOURCE:source_list.append(source.name)source_list.append(VISUAL_SOURCE_TO_DEPTH_MAP_SOURCE[source.name])return source_listdef capture_images(image_task, sleep_between_capture):""" Captures images and places them on the queueArgs:image_task (AsyncImage): Async task that provides the images response to usesleep_between_capture (float): Time to sleep between each image capture"""while not SHUTDOWN_FLAG.value:get_im_resp = image_task.protostart_time = time.time()if not get_im_resp:continuedepth_responses = {img.source.name: imgfor img in get_im_respif img.source.image_type == ImageSource.IMAGE_TYPE_DEPTHentry = {}for im_resp in get_im_resp:if im_resp.source.image_type == ImageSource.IMAGE_TYPE_VISUAL:source = im_resp.source.namedepth_source = VISUAL_SOURCE_TO_DEPTH_MAP_SOURCE[source]depth_image = depth_responses[depth_source]acquisition_time = im_resp.shot.acquisition_timeimage_time = acquisition_time.seconds + acquisition_time.nanos * 1e-9try:image = Image.open(io.BytesIO(im_resp.shot.image.data))source = im_resp.source.nameimage = ndimage.rotate(image, ROTATION_ANGLES[source])if im_resp.shot.image.pixel_format == image_pb2.Image.PIXEL_FORMAT_GREYSCALE_U8:image = cv2.cvtColor(image, cv2.COLOR_GRAY2RGB) # Converted to RGB for TFtform_snapshot = im_resp.shot.transforms_snapshotframe_name = im_resp.shot.frame_name_image_sensorworld_tform_cam = get_a_tform_b(tform_snapshot, VISION_FRAME_NAME, frame_name)world_tform_gpe = get_a_tform_b(tform_snapshot, VISION_FRAME_NAME,GROUND_PLANE_FRAME_NAME)entry[source] = {'source': source,'world_tform_cam': world_tform_cam,'world_tform_gpe': world_tform_gpe,'raw_image_time': image_time,'cv_image': image,'visual_dims': (im_resp.shot.image.cols, im_resp.shot.image.rows),'depth_image': depth_image,'system_cap_time': start_time,'image_queued_time': time.time()except Exception as exc: # pylint: disable=broad-exceptprint(f'Exception occurred during image capture {exc}')try:RAW_IMAGES_QUEUE.put_nowait(entry)except Full as exc:print(f'RAW_IMAGES_QUEUE is full: {exc}')time.sleep(sleep_between_capture)def start_tensorflow_processes(num_processes, model_path, detection_class, detection_threshold,max_processing_delay):"""Starts Tensorflow processes in parallel.It does not keep track of the processes once they are started because they run indefinitelyand are never joined back to the main process.Args:num_processes (int): Number of Tensorflow processes to start in parallel.model_path (str): Filepath to the Tensorflow model to use.detection_class (int): Detection class to detectdetection_threshold (float): Detection threshold to apply to all Tensorflow detections.max_processing_delay (float): Allowed delay before processing an incoming image."""processes = []for _ in range(num_processes):process = Process(target=process_images, args=(model_path,detection_class,detection_threshold,max_processing_delay,), daemon=True)process.start()processes.append(process)return processesdef process_images(model_path, detection_class, detection_threshold, max_processing_delay):"""Starts Tensorflow and detects objects in the incoming images.Args:model_path (str): Filepath to the Tensorflow model to use.detection_class (int): Detection class to detectdetection_threshold (float): Detection threshold to apply to all Tensorflow detections.max_processing_delay (float): Allowed delay before processing an incoming image."""odapi = DetectorAPI(path_to_ckpt=model_path)num_processed_skips = 0if TENSORFLOW_PROCESS_BARRIER is None:returntry:TENSORFLOW_PROCESS_BARRIER.wait()except BrokenBarrierError as exc:print(f'Error waiting for Tensorflow processes to initialize: {exc}')return Falsewhile not SHUTDOWN_FLAG.value:try:entry = RAW_IMAGES_QUEUE.get_nowait()except Empty:time.sleep(0.1)continuefor _, capture in entry.items():start_time = time.time()processing_delay = time.time() - capture['raw_image_time']if processing_delay > max_processing_delay:num_processed_skips += 1print(f'skipped image because it took {processing_delay}')continue # Skip image due to delayimage = capture['cv_image']boxes, scores, classes, _ = odapi.process_frame(image)confident_boxes = []confident_object_classes = []confident_scores = []if len(boxes) == 0:print('no detections founds')continuefor box, score, box_class in sorted(zip(boxes, scores, classes), key=lambda x: x[1],reverse=True):if score > detection_threshold and box_class == detection_class:confident_boxes.append(box)confident_object_classes.append(COCO_CLASS_DICT[box_class])confident_scores.append(score)image = cv2.rectangle(image, (box[1], box[0]), (box[3], box[2]), (255, 0, 0), 2)capture['processed_image_start_time'] = start_timecapture['processed_image_end_time'] = time.time()capture['boxes'] = confident_boxescapture['classes'] = confident_object_classescapture['scores'] = confident_scorescapture['cv_image'] = imagetry:PROCESSED_BOXES_QUEUE.put_nowait(entry)except Full as exc:print(f'PROCESSED_BOXES_QUEUE is full: {exc}')print('tf process ending')return Truedef get_go_to(world_tform_object, robot_state, mobility_params, dist_margin=0.5):"""Gets trajectory command to a goal locationArgs:world_tform_object (SE3Pose): Transform from vision frame to target objectrobot_state (RobotState): Current robot statemobility_params (MobilityParams): Mobility parametersdist_margin (float): Distance margin to target"""vo_tform_robot = get_vision_tform_body(robot_state.kinematic_state.transforms_snapshot)print(f'robot pos: {vo_tform_robot}')delta_ewrt_vo = np.array([world_tform_object.x - vo_tform_robot.x, world_tform_object.y - vo_tform_robot.y, 0])norm = np.linalg.norm(delta_ewrt_vo)if norm == 0:return Nonedelta_ewrt_vo_norm = delta_ewrt_vo / normheading = _get_heading(delta_ewrt_vo_norm)vo_tform_goal = np.array([world_tform_object.x - delta_ewrt_vo_norm[0] * dist_margin,world_tform_object.y - delta_ewrt_vo_norm[1] * dist_margin])se2_pose = geo.SE2Pose(position=geo.Vec2(x=vo_tform_goal[0], y=vo_tform_goal[1]), angle=heading)tag_cmd = RobotCommandBuilder.synchro_se2_trajectory_command(se2_pose,frame_name=VISION_FRAME_NAME,params=mobility_params)return tag_cmddef _get_heading(xhat):zhat = [0.0, 0.0, 1.0]yhat = np.cross(zhat, xhat)mat = np.array([xhat, yhat, zhat]).transpose()return Quat.from_matrix(mat).to_yaw()def set_default_body_control():"""Set default body control params to current body position"""footprint_R_body = geometry.EulerZXY()position = geo.Vec3(x=0.0, y=0.0, z=0.0)rotation = footprint_R_body.to_quaternion()pose = geo.SE3Pose(position=position, rotation=rotation)point = trajectory_pb2.SE3TrajectoryPoint(pose=pose)traj = trajectory_pb2.SE3Trajectory(points=[point])return spot_command_pb2.BodyControlParams(base_offset_rt_footprint=traj)def get_mobility_params():"""Gets mobility parameters for following"""vel_desired = .75speed_limit = geo.SE2VelocityLimit(max_vel=geo.SE2Velocity(linear=geo.Vec2(x=vel_desired, y=vel_desired), angular=.25))body_control = set_default_body_control()mobility_params = spot_command_pb2.MobilityParams(vel_limit=speed_limit, obstacle_params=None,body_control=body_control,locomotion_hint=spot_command_pb2.HINT_TROT)return mobility_paramsdef depth_to_xyz(depth, pixel_x, pixel_y, focal_length, principal_point):"""Calculate the transform to point in image using camera intrinsics and depth"""x = depth * (pixel_x - principal_point.x) / focal_length.xy = depth * (pixel_y - principal_point.y) / focal_length.yz = depthreturn x, y, zdef remove_ground_from_depth_image(raw_depth_image, focal_length, principal_point, world_tform_cam,world_tform_gpe, ground_tolerance=0.04):""" Simple ground plane removal algorithm. Uses ground heightand does simple z distance filtering.Args:raw_depth_image (np.array): Depth imagefocal_length (Vec2): Focal length of camera that produced the depth imageprincipal_point (Vec2): Principal point of camera that produced the depth imageworld_tform_cam (SE3Pose): Transform from VO to camera frameworld_tform_gpe (SE3Pose): Transform from VO to GPE frameground_tolerance (float): Distance in meters to add to the ground plane"""new_depth_image = raw_depth_image# same functions as depth_to_xyz, but converted to np functionsindices = np.indices(raw_depth_image.shape)xs = raw_depth_image * (indices[1] - principal_point.x) / focal_length.xys = raw_depth_image * (indices[0] - principal_point.y) / focal_length.yzs = raw_depth_image# create xyz point cloudcamera_tform_points = np.stack([xs, ys, zs], axis=2)# points in VO frameworld_tform_points = world_tform_cam.transform_cloud(camera_tform_points)# array of booleans where True means the point was below the ground plane plus toleranceworld_tform_points_mask = (world_tform_gpe.z - world_tform_points[:, :, 2]) < ground_tolerance# remove data below ground planenew_depth_image[world_tform_points_mask] = 0return new_depth_imagedef get_distance_to_closest_object_depth(x_min, x_max, y_min, y_max, depth_scale, raw_depth_image,histogram_bin_size=0.50, minimum_number_of_points=10,max_distance=8.0):"""Make a histogram of distances to points in the cloud and take the closest distance withenough points.Args:x_min (int): minimum x coordinate (column) of object to findx_max (int): maximum x coordinate (column) of object to findy_min (int): minimum y coordinate (row) of object to findy_max (int): maximum y coordinate (row) of object to finddepth_scale (float): depth scale of the image to convert from sensor value to metersraw_depth_image (np.array): matrix of depth pixelshistogram_bin_size (float): size of each bin of distancesminimum_number_of_points (int): minimum number of points before returning depthmax_distance (float): maximum distance to object in meters"""num_bins = math.ceil(max_distance / histogram_bin_size)# get a sub-rectangle of the bounding box out of the whole image, then flattenobj_depths = (raw_depth_image[y_min:y_max, x_min_max]).flatten()obj_depths = obj_depths / depth_scaleobj_depths = obj_depths[obj_depths != 0]hist, hist_edges = np.histogram(obj_depths, bins=num_bins, range=(0, max_distance))edges_zipped = zip(hist_edges[:-1], hist_edges[1:])# Iterate over the histogram and return the first distance with enough points.for entry, edges in zip(hist, edges_zipped):if entry > minimum_number_of_points:filtered_depths = obj_depths[(obj_depths > edges[0]) & (obj_depths < edges[1])]if len(filtered_depths) == 0:continuereturn np.mean(filtered_depths)return max_distancedef rotate_about_origin_degrees(origin, point, angle):"""Rotate a point counterclockwise by a given angle around a given origin.Args:origin (tuple): Origin to rotate the point aroundpoint (tuple): Point to rotateangle (float): Angle in degrees"""return rotate_about_origin(origin, point, math.radians(angle))def rotate_about_origin(origin, point, angle):"""Rotate a point counterclockwise by a given angle around a given origin.Args:origin (tuple): Origin to rotate the point aroundpoint (tuple): Point to rotateangle (float): Angle in radians"""orig_x, orig_y = originpnt_x, pnt_y = pointret_x = orig_x + math.cos(angle) * (pnt_x - orig_x) - math.sin(angle) * (pnt_y - orig_y)ret_y = orig_y + math.sin(angle) * (pnt_x - orig_x) + math.cos(angle) * (pnt_y - orig_y)return int(ret_x), int(ret_y)def get_object_position(world_tform_cam, world_tform_gpe, visual_dims, depth_image, bounding_box,rotation_angle):"""Extract the bounding box, then find the mode in that region.Args:world_tform_cam (SE3Pose): SE3 transform from world to camera framevisual_dims (Tuple): (cols, rows) tuple from the visual imagedepth_image (ImageResponse): From a depth camera corresponding to the visual_imagebounding_box (list): Bounding box from tensorflowrotation_angle (float): Angle (in degrees) to rotate depth image to match cam image rotation"""# Make sure there are two images.if visual_dims is None or depth_image is None:# Fail.return# Rotate bounding box back to original framepoints = [(bounding_box[1], bounding_box[0]), (bounding_box[3], bounding_box[0]),(bounding_box[3], bounding_box[2]), (bounding_box[1], bounding_box[2])]origin = (visual_dims[0] / 2, visual_dims[1] / 2)points_rot = [rotate_about_origin_degrees(origin, point, rotation_angle) for point in points]# Get the bounding box corners.y_min = max(0, min([point[1] for point in points_rot]))x_min = max(0, min([point[0] for point in points_rot]))y_max = min(visual_dims[1], max([point[1] for point in points_rot]))x_max = min(visual_dims[0], max([point[0] for point in points_rot]))# Check that the bounding box is valid.if (x_min < 0 or y_min < 0 or x_max > visual_dims[0] or y_max > visual_dims[1]):print(f'Bounding box is invalid: ({x_min}, {y_min}) | ({x_max}, {y_max})')print(f'Bounds: ({visual_dims[0]}, {visual_dims[1]})')return# Unpack the images.try:if depth_image.shot.image.pixel_format == image_pb2.Image.PIXEL_FORMAT_DEPTH_U16:dtype = np.uint16else:dtype = np.uint8img = np.fromstring(depth_image.shot.image.data, dtype=dtype)if depth_image.shot.image.format == image_pb2.Image.FORMAT_RAW:img = img.reshape(depth_image.shot.image.rows, depth_image.shot.image.cols)else:img = cv2.imdecode(img, -1)depth_image_pixels = imgdepth_image_pixels = remove_ground_from_depth_image(depth_image_pixels, depth_image.source.pinhole.intrinsics.focal_length,depth_image.source.pinhole.intrinsics.principal_point, world_tform_cam, world_tform_gpe)# Get the depth data from the region in the bounding box.max_distance = 8.0depth = get_distance_to_closest_object_depth(x_min, x_max, y_min, y_max,depth_image.source.depth_scale,depth_image_pixels, max_distance=max_distance)if depth >= max_distance:# Not enough depth data.print('Not enough depth data.')return Falseelse:print(f'distance to object: {depth}')center_x = round((x_max - x_min) / 2.0 + x_min)center_y = round((y_max - y_min) / 2.0 + y_min)tform_x, tform_y, tform_z = depth_to_xyz(depth, center_x, center_y, depth_image.source.pinhole.intrinsics.focal_length,depth_image.source.pinhole.intrinsics.principal_point)camera_tform_obj = SE3Pose(tform_x, tform_y, tform_z, Quat())return world_tform_cam * camera_tform_objexcept Exception as exc: # pylint: disable=broad-exceptprint(f'Error getting object position: {exc}')returndef _check_model_path(model_path):if model_path is None or

ot os.path.exists(model_path) or

ot os.path.isfile(model_path):print(f'ERROR, could not find model file {model_path}')return Falsereturn Truedef _check_and_load_json_classes(config_path):if os.path.isfile(config_path):with open(config_path) as json_classes:global COCO_CLASS_DICT # pylint: disable=global-statementCOCO_CLASS_DICT = json.load(json_classes)def _find_highest_conf_source(processed_boxes_entry):highest_conf_source = Nonemax_score = 0for key, capture in processed_boxes_entry.items():if 'scores' in capture.keys():if len(capture['scores']) > 0 and capture['scores'][0] > max_score:highest_conf_source = keymax_score = capture['scores'][0]return highest_conf_sourcedef signal_handler(signal, frame):print('Interrupt caught, shutting down')SHUTDOWN_FLAG.value = 1def main():"""Command line interface."""parser = argparse.ArgumentParser()parser.add_argument('--model-path', default='/model.pb', help=('Local file path to the Tensorflow model, example pre-trained models can be found at ''https://github.com/tensorflow/models/blob/master/research/object_detection/g3doc/tf1_detection_zoo.md'))parser.add_argument('--classes', default='/classes.json', type=str,help='File containing json mapping of object class IDs to class names')parser.add_argument('--number-tensorflow-processes', default=1, type=int,help='Number of Tensorflow processes to run in parallel')parser.add_argument('--detection-threshold', default=0.7, type=float,help='Detection threshold to use for Tensorflow detections')parser.add_argument('--sleep-between-capture', default=0.2, type=float,help=('Seconds to sleep between each image capture loop iteration, which captures ''an image from all cameras'))parser.add_argument('--detection-class', default=1, type=int,help=('Detection classes to use in the Tensorflow model.''Default is to use 1, which is a person in the Coco dataset'))parser.add_argument('--max-processing-delay', default=7.0, type=float,help=('Maximum allowed delay for processing an image. ''Any image older than this value will be skipped'))parser.add_argument('--test-mode', action='store_true',help='Run application in test mode, don\'t execute commands')bosdyn.client.util.add_base_arguments(parser)bosdyn.client[/0]...