1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30



# connect to a chat model like GPT- 4 or Vicuna gpt4 = guidance.llms.OpenAI ( "gpt-4" ) # vicuna = guidance.llms.transformers.Vicuna ( "your_path/vicuna_13B" , device_map= "auto" ) experts = guidance ( '' ' {{#system~}} You are a helpful and terse assistant. {{~/system}} {{#user~}} I want a response to the following question: {{query}} Name 3 world-class experts (past or present) who would be great at answering this? Don' t answer the question yet. { { ~/user } } { { #assistant~ } } { { gen 'expert_names' temperature= 0 max_tokens= 300 } } { { ~/assistant } } { { #user~ } } Great, now please answer the question as if these experts had collaborated in writing a joint anonymous answer. { { ~/user } } { { #assistant~ } } { { gen 'answer' temperature= 0 max_tokens= 500 } } { { ~/assistant } } '' ', llm=gpt4) experts(query=' How can I be more productive? ')