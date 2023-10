1

# Create a fine-tuning job with an already uploaded file openai.FineTuningJob.create ( training_file= "file-abc123" , model= "gpt-3.5-turbo" ) # List 10 fine-tuning jobs openai.FineTuningJob.list ( limit= 10 ) # Retrieve the state of a fine-tune openai.FineTuningJob.retrieve ( "ft-abc123" ) # Cancel a job openai.FineTuningJob.cancel ( "ft-abc123" ) # List up to 10 events from a fine-tuning job openai.FineTuningJob.list_events ( id= "ft-abc123" , limit= 10 ) # Delete a fine-tuned model ( must be an owner of the org the model was created in ) openai.Model.delete ( "ft:gpt-3.5-turbo:acemeco:suffix:abc123" )