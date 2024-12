NEW: OpenAI just announced 'o3', a breakthrough AI model that significantly surpasses all previous models in benchmarks.



—On ARC-AGI: o3 more than triples o1’s score on low compute and surpasses a score of 87%

—On EpochAI’s Frontier Math: o3 set a new record, solving 25.2% of… pic.twitter.com/mELIIFHLe5