Google Deepmind écrase OpenAI Sora avec son générateur vidéo Veo 3 qui intègre l'audio, et annonce Imagen 4 et Lyria 2, ses nouveaux modèles multimédias génératifs Vertex AI

from google import genai # TODO(developer): Update and un-comment below lines # project_id = "PROJECT_ID" client = genai.Client(vertexai=True, project=project_id, location="us-central1") prompt = """ A white wall with two Art Deco travel posters mounted. First poster has the text: "NEPTUNE", tagline: "The jewel of the solar system!' Second poster has the text: "JUPITER", tagline: "Travel with the giants! """ image = client.models.generate_images( model="imagen-4.0-generate-preview-05-20", prompt=prompt, ) # OPTIONAL: View the generated image in a notebook # image.generated_images[0].image.show()